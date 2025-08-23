Lionel Messi led Argentina to play FIFA friendly in India

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 23 India is all set to witness football history this November, as global icon Lionel Messi and the reigning FIFA World Cup champions Argentina are scheduled to arrive in Kerala for a friendly match.

Taking to his social media account Kerala Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman said the official confirmation came through an email communication from the Argentine Football Association (AFA), confirming that the World Cup-winning squad will participate in an international fixture in Kerala during the FIFA International Match Window of November 2025.

This marks the first-ever visit of Lionel Messi and his World Cup-winning teammates to India, and the announcement has already sparked excitement among football fans across the country, particularly in football-loving Kerala.

The state, which has long celebrated the magic of South American football, is preparing for what many are calling a “dream come true” moment.

The Kerala Football Association (KFA), in collaboration with the All India Football Federation (AIFF), is working out the final logistics, including the choice of venue.

Preliminary discussions suggest that the match could take place at the Greenfield Stadium in the state capital city.

The upcoming fixture will be part of Argentina’s preparation schedule ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Lionel Messi, who led Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar 2022, is expected to captain the side, though formal confirmation on the squad list will be announced closer to the date.

The state government is also expected to extend full support to ensure smooth arrangements for security, crowd management, and hospitality.

Tourism officials believe that Lionel Messi’s arrival could provide a major boost to Kerala’s international profile, attracting fans and visitors from across the country and the globe.

For generations of Indian football lovers, particularly in Kerala, who have passionately followed Argentina since the days of Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi’s presence on the nation's soil will be nothing short of historic.

Incidentally for the past several weeks Sports Minister Abdurahiman had come under severe attack especially from the Congress party in Kerala and its state party president and senior MLA Sunny Joseph who came out with a hash tag, ‘Messi is missing’.

