Liquor ban in Bihar has completely failed: BJP

Patna, Dec 17 Criticising the Nitish Kumar-led government, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bihar on Sunday said the ban on liquor in the state had been a complete failure. The party said this after the video of the 'liquor party' went viral on social media.

The 'liquor party' is said to have been organised at a guest house of the Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) on Saturday night. A number of doctors had gathered there for a conference.

Reacting to this, Bihar unit BJP president Samrat Choudhary said that the ban on liquor has completely failed in Bihar.

"In Nitish Kumar's regime, liquor shops were being opened in every house. The liquor party in DMCH is an unfortunate incident. If liquor is available in a hospital, nothing could be more unfortunate than that. Nitish Kumar should order a high level inquiry into the matter and take action against the accused."

Meanwhile, MoS Home Nityananad Rai said: "Bihar is a completely dry state, but it has many faults. Still, Nitish Kumar is regretting his decision. He is not looking at ground reality. The police are selling liquor in Bihar. Illegal trade of liquor is high... people are dying due to hooch tragedies."

Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly said that home delivery of liquor is underway in Bihar.

"Liquor ban is just a show-off in Bihar. It is available everywhere. Home delivery of liquor is taking place in Bihar and all these things are happening due to the failure of Nitish Kumar," Sinha said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor