Liquor Ban in Delhi on Gandhi Jayanti, Diwali, and More: Full List of Dry Days for October and November 2024

In Delhi, the Excise Department has declared six dry days in the months of October and November 2024, when liquor shops will remain closed. These dry days coincide with important national and religious occasions, ensuring the sanctity of these special days. Here are the dry days announced:

Dry Days in October (Total: 4 Days)

2 October – Gandhi Jayanti (Wednesday) 12 October – Vijayadashami (Saturday) 17 October – Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti (Thursday) 31 October – Diwali (Thursday)

Dry Days in November (Total: 2 Days)

15 November – Guru Nanak Jayanti (Friday) 24 November – Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day (Sunday)

These dry days are observed to honor both national and religious sentiments, like Gandhi Jayanti, a nationwide dry day, and religious festivals such as Diwali and Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Liquor Service in Hotels

While retail liquor sales will be suspended, hotels with L-15 and L-15F licenses will still be allowed to serve alcohol to resident guests. This ensures that liquor is available for consumption within licensed premises, though it won’t be sold outside.

Penalties for Violations

The Excise Department has mandated strict adherence to this order, warning that any violation by licensees will result in penalties. There is no provision for compensating shop owners for the loss of sales during these dry days.