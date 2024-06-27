Liquor Ban in Odisha? Government Cannot Prioritise Revenue Over Lives, Says Minister Nityananda Gond

Nityananda Gond, Minister for Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, on Wednesday, June 26 said that the Odisha government is working towards a liquor free state.

Speaking at the press briefing on the sidelines of International Day Against Drug Abuse, Gond said the government just cannot encourage liquor sales fearing revenue loss as alcohol addiction is ruining lives and the society.

“Liquor has been banned in several states. Our government is also committed to do so. Necessary steps will be taken to stop sale of liquor and drugs after discussions with Excise and other related departments. We will try to make Odisha liquor-free in a phased manner,” said Gond.

Liquor is currently banned in Gujarat, Bihar, Mizoram and Nagaland. Earlier, the state government had enacted the Orissa Prohibition Act, 1956 to introduce and extend the prohibition on the manufacture, sale and consumption of liquor and drugs in the state. But the Act is yet to be notified and enforced.