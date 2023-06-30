Liquor bottles allowed on Delhi Metro, passengers can carry two sealed bottles

The Delhi Metro on Friday stated that a passenger can carry up to two sealed bottles of alcohol. Responding to a Twitter user’s query, which has now been deleted, the official handle of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted, “2 sealed bottles of alcohol is allowed in Delhi Metro (sic).”

Till recently, carrying of alcohol was banned on the Delhi Metro, except on the Airport Express Line. The decision came as a part of the recent revision made by the DMRC, regarding carrying alcohol inside metro trains.As per the revised norms, while drinking alcohol is still strictly prohibited on Metro premises, commuters will be permitted to carry two sealed bottles of alcohol per person.However, passengers will have to maintain proper decorum while travelling on Metro trains. In case a passenger is found behaving in an indecent manner under the influence of alcohol, suitable action will be taken against the individual under relevant provisions of the law.