Liquor bottles looted from car in Bihar's Siwan

Patna, Oct 30 Craze for liquor remains high in dry state Bihar with people looting liquor bottles from an abandoned car in Siwan on Monday.

The incident was reported from in Sikatia Bazar in Maharajganj sub-divisionof Siwan.

As a car was seen coming from Janata Bazar area of adjoining Saran district on Monday afternoon at high speed, people suspected that the car driver might have rammed someone and was fleeing from the area. They signalled the driver to stop the car but he refused and some of them informed the local police about the car.

When local residents looked inside the car, they found a number of cartons containing liquor bottles. They broke the window panes and looted the liquor bottles before police arrived at the scene. Many people carrying bags to buy vegetables from the market took away the liquor bottles in them.

