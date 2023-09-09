Liquor mafias gouge out cop's eye in Bihar's Banka

Patna, Sep 9 A Jharkhand Armed Police Force personnel has been allegedly attacked by the liquor mafias in Bihar's Banka district, the police said on Saturday, adding the attackers, besides brutally assaulting the policeman also gouged out one of his eyes.

The incident took place at Mahadevpur village in Banka district. Lakhpati Singh, a Jharkhand Armed Police Force personnel, is a native of Banka in Bihar.

Singh was initially admitted to a hospital in Banka and then was referred to Bhagalpur and Patna. Later, he was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai.

An FIR under IPC sections of attempt to murder and other relevant sections of IPC was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by his wife Reena Devi. She is also an eyewitness in this case.

"We were seated outside the house on Tuesday evening when one Mithilesh Sharma and his two sons Rohit Kumar and Chotu Kumar arrived with iron rod, batons and sharp-edged weapons and brutally assaulted my husband. I shouted for help. Mithilesh Sharma said that my husband is creating hurdles in his liquor business.

"They brutally beat him and pinned down on the floor, Chotu Kumar sat on his chest and gouged out one of his eyes," Reena Devi said in her police complaint.

"As I raised the alarm, they fled the spot before neighbours could rush to the spot," she said.

"We have registered an FIR on the basis of a complaint filed by the victim's wife. The investigation is underway. We have been raiding several places to arrest the accused," said Vinod Kumar, SHO of Amarpur police station.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor