Liquor outlets at railway, metro stations: Akhilesh slams decision

Lucknow, Dec 21 The Samajwadi Party has slammed the Yogi Adityanath government's decision to set up liquor outlets at railway platforms, Metro stations and cruises.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav said the move was "immoral" and against public interest.

"Now liquor will be sold at railway platforms, Metro stations and cruises because that is the only option left with the BJP government to achieve its 1 trillion-dollar economy goal. This means the tall claims of investment worth lakhs of crores have turned out to be hollow. Else, why would the government resort to such immoral means? Today it is about liquor, tomorrow other such items will be sold at these public places," he said.

The state cabinet on Tuesday had given nod to setting up of liquor outlets at railway stations on the lines of similar outlets operating at airports.

Excise Commissioner Senthil C Pandian said that the state government was striving to promote grain-based liquor instead of the one produced through molasses.

"Grain-based liquor is of the highest quality and better than molasses-based liquor. Local produce would be used, and distilleries will not need to procure grain from other states," Pandian said.

"If BJP thinks consuming liquor is too beneficial, then it should open liquor outlets at the party offices too. Government should not destroy families because women and children know how liquor adds to domestic violence and takes its toll on the youth," Akhilesh said.

The Samajwadi Party chief further said that liquor is deeply related to crime and expressed fear that the decision may add to the factors that have demolished government posturing of adopting a zero-tolerance approach towards crime.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor