Liquor 'scam': ED questions TASMAC MD for second consecutive day

Chennai, May 17 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday questioned Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) Managing Director S. Visakan at its Nungambakkam office, a day after conducting extensive searches at his residence and other premises in connection with the alleged liquor scam.

Visakan, a senior IAS officer, was summoned to the ED office on Saturday following a long round of interrogation at his residence in Manapakkam on Friday.

His wife was also questioned on Friday evening.

Meanwhile, ED officials resumed their search at Visakan's Manapakkam residence on Saturday, marking the second consecutive day of raids.

The ongoing searches are being conducted under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED's probe has widened to cover approximately 10 locations in and around Chennai. These include properties linked to senior TASMAC officials and liquor contractors, as well as entities that had received government contracts.

Among those under the scanner is Akash Baskaran, a film producer associated with Dawn Pictures, and a tech firm reportedly awarded contracts by the Tamil Nadu government.

Officials said the coordinated action is based on intelligence inputs and financial transaction trails suggesting irregularities involving the alleged diversion of government funds through shell firms and benami entities.

The involvement of TASMAC - a government-run enterprise that holds a monopoly over liquor sales in the state - has raised concerns over potential misuse of public resources. S. Visakan's role as TASMAC MD during the period under scrutiny is seen as significant by the agency.

Sources said financial records, digital evidence, and statements of key individuals are being closely examined to determine the extent of wrongdoing.

The ED has not yet issued an official statement detailing the nature or scope of the allegations. However, officials confirmed that further rounds of questioning and forensic scrutiny of seized documents are expected in the coming days as the probe progresses.

