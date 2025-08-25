Liquor valued at Rs 12 lakh recovered from BJP leader's nephew in MP

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh), Aug 25 The Madhya Pradesh Police, on Monday, recovered liquor worth around Rs 12 lakh from a farmhouse owned by a senior BJP leader's nephew in Sagar district, an FIR said.

Initially, the recovery of both country-made and foreign liquor packed in 219 boxes were recovered from Rudra Pratap Singh's farmhouse located under Baheria police station in Sagar following which an FIR was registered on Monday.

According to the FIR copy available with IANS, action was taken upon receiving information regarding illegal storage of liquor at the farmhouse.

A team of local police (Baheria police station) carried out a search and recovered liquor worth nearly Rs 12 lakh, the FIR said.

Following the recovery of liquor, an FIR was registered against Rudra Pratap Singh, and he has been booked under Section 32 (2) of the Madhya Pradesh Excise Act, 1915, the FIR added.

However, whether the police have arrested Rudra Pratap Singh was yet to be known.

The FIR copy also revealed that action was taken by Sagar district police and not the Madhya Pradesh Excise department.

Sources aware with the matter told IANS that police carried out an extensive search at some other locations till late Sunday night.

Interestingly, after Sagar district police acted against his nephew, Bhupendra Singh, who is a BJP MLA from Khurai Assembly constituency in Sagar, issued a notification (through his lawyer), declaring that he has severed ties with any of his relatives.

Bhupendra Singh in a letter issued to his advocate has mentioned that he has nothing to do with any member or relatives, except from his three daughters, a son and his wife.

