Liquor worth Rs 50 lakh seized in dry Bihar’s Gopalganj

Patna, Dec 13 The Excise Department has arrested a container driver for smuggling liquor in Bihar, which is under prohibition, in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The liquor was smuggled from Punjab and the driver was assigned the job to deliver the consignment in Chapra. The cost of the liquor is estimated to be around Rs 50 lakh.

The accused has been identified as Hemraj, a native of Barmed district in Rajasthan.

He confessed that he had taken Rs 40,000 to smuggle liquor in the dry state Bihar.

"We learnt about a container truck carrying a huge amount of liquor in Bihar. We began checking vehicles at the Manjhi check post and nabbed the accused with liquor bottles kept in 140 packets,” said Rajnish Kumar, excise Superintendent of Saran.

"The accused has been booked under the liquor prohibition Act. We are making efforts to trace the actual recipient of the consignment," Kumar said.

