List of criminals: Delhi BJP chief on AAP panel of 38 candidates

New Delhi, Dec 15 Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Sunday described the AAP’s final list of 38 candidates as a “list of criminals”, with many of the nominees being out on bail or involved in controversies.

“Whether it is Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendra Kumar Jain or Amanatullah Khan, this is a list of law-breakers,” Sachdeva told IANS, claiming that the list showed that Kejriwal was sheltering criminals in Delhi.

Asked about the perceived delay in the announcement of BJP candidates, Sachdeva said, “The BJP doesn’t need Kerjriwal’s approval to release names of its candidates. We know when to do it.”

The Delhi BJP chief welcomed the decision by Kejriwal and Chief Minister Atishi to recontest the Assembly election from their sitting seats. “This will help hold Kejriwal accountable for the work he has done over the past 10 years,” said Sachdeva.

Former West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma told IANS, “People from the New Delhi Assembly constituency are eager to teach a lesson to Arvind Kejriwal.”

He said in the past 11 years, Kejriwal has ignored his constituency, causing immense displeasure among the electorate. “He will be handed a historic defeat,” said Verma.

Training his guns on former Chief Minister Kejriwal, Verma said the AAP convenor was involved in the liquor policy scam, corruption in the renovation of his official residence or ‘Sheesh Mahal’ and adding to the pollution in the Yamuna.

Questioning Kejriwal’s performance on infrastructure development, he said, the AAP convenor and New Delhi legislator had failed to give any flyover, school, college, hospital or stadium in the last 11 years.

“Did he give any jobs to Delhi youth? Today, he is talking about giving Rs 2,100 financial assistance to women but can he tell whether his party’s government has fulfilled a similar promise in Punjab,” Verma said.

He suggested that women in Delhi call up their relatives and friends in Punjab to inquire if women in that state are getting the Rs 2,100 financial assistance promised by the AAP before the Assembly election.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor