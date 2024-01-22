List of States That Have Declared Holiday for Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration

Numerous states have declared a public holiday over the Ram Temple consecration ceremony on January 22, for the public to enjoy the occasion.

Assam: Government offices and educational institutions closed until 2:30 PM on January 22.

Chhattisgarh: Official holiday declared for all educational institutions statewide.

Delhi: Half-day closure of educational institutions until 2:30 PM on January 22.

Goa: Full-day holiday for schools on January 22.

Gujarat: Half holiday for all educational institutions until 2:30 PM on January 22.

Haryana: All schools, colleges, and universities closed until 2:30 PM on January 22.

Madhya Pradesh: Holiday on January 22, 2024, in all Madhya Pradesh schools.

Maharashtra: Public holiday declared in the state.

Rajasthan: Schools and colleges will observe closure until 2:30 PM on January 22.

Tripura: Half-holiday announced on January 22.

Uttar Pradesh: Schools and colleges will be closed due to the public holiday announced by the government.

Meanwhile, states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Tripura, Goa, and Maharashtra have declared a ‘dry day’ on January 22 in view of the consecration ceremony. Shops serving alcohol or non-vegetarian food would remain closed on the day of the consecration ceremony.

Prime Minister Modi will preside over the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Jan 22. The seven-day rituals for the ceremony began a week earlier on January 16 and will conclude with the pran pratishtha event on Monday.