Listed terrorist Dala scared of NIA, warns fellow gangsters on social media

New Delhi, Sep 4 "Listed terrorist" and Canada-based Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) operative Arshdeep Singh, aka Arsh Dala, appears to be apprehensive about "activities" by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against him and his associates.

Recently, he posted on his social media accounts to warn other gang members that someone had created a fake social media account in his name.

"Someone has created a fake ID using my name. Our fellow member, Manpreet Manila, was recently apprehended. I suspect the NIA is behind this fake ID, aiming to identify those in contact with me. I advise against connecting with this ID. I don't want anyone to get into trouble because of a fake account. My only social media ID is the one I've always used. Those who wish to contact me should stay vigilant and reach out to me using my old ID," Dala wrote.

In June, Gagandeep Singh, alias Miti, was captured by the NIA during raids in Haryana and Punjab. Miti is a close associate of Dala and was the fifth person to be arrested as part of NIA's ongoing efforts to dismantle the organized crime syndicate and network operated by Arsh Dala and the Philipines-based Manpreet Peeta (or Manpreet Manila) in Punjab.

In March and July, the NIA filed charges against Dala in different cases. He was declared a proclaimed offender by a Mohali court in July.

Dala and Peeta have been actively recruiting new members in India to carry out KTF's activities. They are operating under the guidance of Harjit Nijjar, KTF's self-styled chief, currently based in Canada, who was designated as an 'individual terrorist' by the Ministry of Home Affairs in July 2020.

They raise funds through extortion and other means, as well as engage in smuggling arms, ammunition, and explosives across the border.

The KTF, along with other proscribed terrorist organisations such as the Khalistan Liberation Force, the Babbar Khalsa International, and the International Sikh Youth Federation, has been involved in promoting terrorism in India. Their activities include smuggling terrorist hardware such as arms, ammunition, explosives, and IEDs across international borders for carrying out acts of terrorism like bombings and targeted killings.

