Listening to workers is foundation of our working style: Rajasthan BJP in charge

Jaipur, June 28 Rajasthan BJP state in-charge Radha Mohandas Agarwal claimed on Saturday that his party is the only party where coordination can be seen between power and organisation, and listening to workers remains the foundation of the party.

“Workers are always given priority in the party, and through them, the problems of the public are identified and a quick solution is given by the government. Listening to the workers by communicating directly with them and taking advantage of schemes for the public is the basic foundation of the BJP’s working style,” he claimed.

He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary thinking and the policy of taking schemes to the last person in the line and said that the graph of the BJP government is constantly rising across the country as the party gives top priority to public service.

He said that by making the organisation more active, the presence of the party will be strengthened in every village, city and town in the coming time. It was also decided in the meeting that the benefits of the Central government's public welfare schemes - like Ayushman Bharat, Ujjwala Yojana, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana and Jal Jeevan Mission - will be taken to every needy. Along with this, the progress of the schemes will also be evaluated by directly communicating with the beneficiaries.

During the BJP's organisational meeting, state chief Madan Rathore, while addressing the public representatives, made it clear that now the time has come when the power and the organisation together break the traditional political thinking of Rajasthan.

He said that the double-engine government of the BJP is continuously working for the overall development and public welfare of the state, and we have to ensure that after five years, once again the BJP government is formed in Rajasthan under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

Rathore announced that for effective coordination between the organisation and the power, the BJP will appoint a General Secretary, who will convey the issues of public interest suggested by the workers to the government on a priority basis and ensure their quick solution.

Rathore said that Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has fulfilled more than 50 per cent of the promises made to the public in the Sankalp Patra issued by the BJP during the Assembly elections in his first year of tenure.

“This shows that the BJP not only make promises, but also implements them,” he claimed.

Rathore said that the role of the organisation and workers is not limited to elections only, but they have an important role in taking the government's schemes and achievements to the people.

He called upon all the public representatives and workers to take the public welfare works of the government to every village and every street so that every citizen can get the benefit of the policies of the BJP government.

Describing the workers as the "backbone of the organisation", he said that the goal of the BJP is not only to gain power, but to provide service to the last person in society.

