Live coverage of 26/11 attacks helped terrorists, we must not repeat the mistake: Tejashwi Yadav

Patna, May 8 Bihar Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday said that the media should exercise restraint and report responsibly, particularly concerning the movement of defence forces, post Operation Sindoor.

Drawing parallels with the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Tejashwi Yadav issued a heartfelt appeal to media professionals to refrain from live-reporting of defence operations.

“During 26/11, live coverage by news channels unintentionally helped terrorists in Pakistan to track our forces’ movements and adjust their strategy. We must not repeat that mistake,” Tejashwi Yadav told media persons in Patna.

“With folded hands, I urge all media persons to show restraint and follow the guidelines laid out by the Union government,” he added.

He added that despite political differences with the ruling party, the opposition is united with the Union government.

“We support every decision the Union government takes in this matter. National interest comes first, and our party stands firmly behind the government,” he said.

Praising the courage and sacrifice of the defence forces, Yadav said, “We are proud of our defence forces. They guard our international borders and put their lives on the line for us. Most of them come from humble farming families. We must act responsibly to ensure their safety and prevent the enemy from gaining any tactical advantage through our media.”

He also confirmed his party’s participation in the all-party meeting on Operation Sindoor held in New Delhi on Thursday, reiterating their full support of the government's stand on national defence.

“Our representatives made it clear — we stand united on this issue,” he said.

Operation Sindoor was conducted by the Indian armed forces at nine places in Pakistan and PoK on Wednesday.

