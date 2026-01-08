New Delhi, Jan 8 The livestock sector continues to strengthen India's agricultural economy, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 12.77 per cent since 2014-15, according to the government.

The contribution of livestock in total agriculture and allied sector Gross Value Added (GVA) has increased from 24.38 per cent in 2014-15 to 30.87 per cent in 2023-24 (at current prices).

Livestock sector contributed 5.49 per cent of total GVA in 2023-24 (at current prices), said Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

India is ranked first in milk production contributing 25 per cent of global milk production. Milk production is growing at Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.41 per cent over the past 11 years — from 146.31 million tonnes during 2014-15 to 247.87 million tonnes during 2024-25.

The official statement said that world milk production has grown by 1.12 per cent during 2024, in comparison to the year 2023. The per capita availability of milk is 485 grams per day in India during 2024-25 as against the world average of 328 grams per day in 2024.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization Corporate Statistical Database (FAOSTAT) production data (2023), India ranks second in egg production and fourth in meat production in the world.

Egg production in the country has increased from 78.48 billion in 2014-15 to 149.11 billion in 2024-25. It is growing at the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.63 per cent over the past 11 years.

“The per capita availability of egg is at 106 eggs per annum in 2024-25 as against 62 eggs in 2014-15. Meat production in the country has increased from 6.69 million tonnes in 2014-15 to 10.50 million tonnes in 2024-25. It is growing at the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.61 per cent over the past 11 years.

