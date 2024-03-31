LJP-Ram Vilas announces candidates for 5 LS seats, Chirag Paswan to contest from Hajipur

Patna, March 31 The Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas on Saturday released the list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, naming party chief Chirag Paswan from Hajipur.

The party, an NDA partner, will be contesting on five seats in Bihar -- Hajipur, Samastipur, Vaishali, Khagaria, and Jamui.

It has fielded Shambhavi Choudhary from Samastipur, Rajesh Verma from Khagaria and Veena Devi from Vaishali. Party chief Chirag Paswan's name was already announced for the Hajipur seat while his brother-in-law Arun Bharti will be contesting from Jamui.

Veena Devi had won the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Vaishali on LJP ticket and went with Pashupati Kumar Paras after latter formed Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party in 2021. However in the last one year, she exuded confidence in Chirag Paswan and has now been renominated from Vaishali. Her husband Dinesh Singh is a JD-U MLC.

Party's candidate from Khagaria Rajesh Verma is a former Deputy Mayor and ex-LJP Bhagalpur district chief while Samastipur candidate Shambhavi Choudhary is a daughter of Bihar minister Ashok Choudhary, who is considered close to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Meanwhile, Pashupati Kumar Paras has decided to stay in NDA support his nephew Chirag Paswan in the election.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor