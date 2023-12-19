LJP-Ram Vilas leader Hulas Pandey resigns party post after murder indictment

Patna, Dec 19 LJP-Ram Vilas Parliamentary Board President Hulas Pandey, who is considered close to party chief Chirag Paswan, resigned from his post after his name figured in the charge sheet of the CBI in a murder case on Monday.

The CBI has charge sheeted Pandey and 7 others in connection with the murder of Brahmeshwar Singh Mukhiya on June 1, 2012 at Katita locality under Nawada police station in Arrah city as he stepped out from the house for morning walk.

The CBI, in its charge sheet filed in a special court in Arrah, named Pandey as one of the accused.

Pandey denied any involvement.

"I have no role in the murder of Brahmeshwar Mukhiya that took place in 2012. The CBI has filed charge sheet after 10 years and included my name. This is politically motivated as the Lok Sabha election is around the corner.

"When the murder of Mukhiya happened, I was in the official residence with 5 to 6 personnel of Bihar Police. I have no role in it, still my name was added in the charge sheet intentionally," Pandey said.

