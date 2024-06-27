LK Advani Health Update: JP Nadda Seeks Report On BJP Veteran's Health, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Reaches AIIMS

Veteran BJP leader and former deputy prime minister LK Advani has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. The hospital confirmed in a statement that Advani, aged 96, is currently stable and under observation. Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda has reached out to L.K. Advani's family and AIIMS officials regarding the veteran BJP leader's health condition. Nadda spoke with Advani's son Jayant and daughter Pratibha to get updates on his health.

VIDEO | Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami reaches AIIMS Delhi to meet veteran BJP leader LK Advani who is admitted in the hospital. pic.twitter.com/LkrQdhvo7o — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 27, 2024

Additionally, he contacted AIIMS Director M. Srinivas for a detailed report.LK Advani, a senior BJP leader and former Deputy Prime Minister, was admitted to AIIMS Delhi late Wednesday evening. This morning, Health Minister Nadda personally called the AIIMS Director to inquire about Advani's health status.Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami also reached AIIMS Delhi to meet veteran BJP leader. Advani served as the BJP National President from 1986 to 1990, 1993 to 1998, and again from 2004 to 2005. He held the longest tenure as party president since the BJP's inception in 1980. Advani's parliamentary career spanned nearly three decades, during which he served as Home Minister and Deputy Prime Minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee's cabinet from 1999 to 2004.

On 10 December 2007, the Parliamentary Board of BJP formally announced Mr Advani as its prime ministerial candidate for the general elections due in 2009. But when Congress and its allies won the 2009 general elections, Mr Advani paved the way for Sushma Swaraj to become the Leader of the Opposition in the 15th Lok Sabha.In the run-up to the 2009 elections, Mr Advani being the Leader of the Opposition in a parliamentary democracy was assumingly considered the BJP's Prime Ministerial candidate for the general elections, ending on 16 May 2009, according to the official website of BJP.

