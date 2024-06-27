LK Advani Health Update: Veteran BJP Leader In Stable Condition, Doctors Closely Monitoring Progress

Former Deputy Prime Minister and veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader, Lal Krishna Advani, was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday. The BJP leader is stable and under observation, doctors said.

The 96-year-old BJP leader was conferred the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, earlier this year, along with four others. Advani served as the Deputy Prime Minister of India during Atal Bihari Vajpayee's tenure.

Advani and many other members of Jana Sangh quit the Janata Party in 1980 and formed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Fromer PM Atal Bihari Valpayee was the first president of the BJP. Advani contested his first Lok Sabha election in 1989 from the New Delhi seat. He has played a pivotal role in Ayodhya’s Ram Temple movement and started Rath Yatra to demand construction of Ram temple at Ram Janmabhoomi