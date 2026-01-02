Loan goon gang: ED seizes Rs 17.4 crore jewellery, Rs 6.24 crore cash in Delhi raids

New Delhi, Jan 2 In the ongoing searches linked to the UAE-based kingpin of loan goons Inderjit Singh Yadav, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at multiple premises in Delhi and recovered jewellery valued at Rs 17.4 crore and cash totalling Rs 6.24 crore, an official said on Friday.

During the raids, the ED's Gurugram Zonal Office, also seized multiple cheque books and documents relating to immovable properties valued at Rs 35 crore and other incriminating documents and digital data, the official said in a statement.

The ED conducted the search operations on December 30, 2025 and January 1, 2026 at multiple premises under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The investigation pertains to Yadav, his accomplices, and other associated entities/persons, allegedly involved in illegal extortion, coercive loan settlements with private financiers, intimidation using arms, and generation of commission from such unlawful activities, the ED said.

The ED initiated investigation on the basis of more than 15 FIRs registered and charge sheets filed by the Haryana Police and Uttar Pradesh Police against Yadav and his aides under various provisions of the Arms Act, 1959, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

In the said FIRs, it has been alleged that Yadav, owner and key controller of Gem Records Entertainment (operating as 'Gems Tunes'), is a known strongman involved in criminal activities like murder, extortion, coercive settlements of loans given by private financers, fraud, cheating, illegal land grabbing, and violent offences.

Yadav is wanted in various cases of Haryana Police and is currently absconding and operating from the UAE.

Based on specific inputs, the ED also searched the premises of Yadav's aide Aman Kumar, who was instrumental in routing funds and effecting settlements with private financiers.

He was found to be in possession of the proceeds of crime and attempting to dissipate them.

The search resulted in seizure of cash amounting to Rs 6.24 crore, jewellery valued at nearly Rs 17.4 crore, multiple cheque books and documents relating to immovable properties valued at nearly Rs 35 crore and other incriminating documents and digital data, the ED added.

Earlier, in this case, search and seizure operation also resulted in seizure of five luxury cars, bank lockers, cash amounting to Rs 17 lakh, various incriminating documents, digital devices and digital data related to Yadav and his accomplices.

It was also revealed that various movable and immovable assets were acquired in the name of Yadav and his family members from the proceeds of crime.

The ED investigation said that certain corporate houses and others allegedly borrow huge sums of money in cash from private financers based in Dighal village in Haryana's Jhajjar district and issue post-dated cheques as security.

Investigation also revealed that Yadav acted as a strongman and enforcer, facilitating coercive settlement of these high-value private loan transactions and financial disputes running into hundreds of crores of rupees.

These settlements were allegedly executed through threats, intimidation, and the use of armed associates/local armed gangs with the involvement of organised crime syndicates operating from abroad, the ED said.

