Local body polls in K'taka to be held only after reservation to Backward Classes: Bommai

The Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that it has been unanimously decided in an all-party meet that local bodies polls will be held only after providing reservation for Backward Classes.

The CM said that the legal opinion of the Advocate General has been sought for the same.

"In the all-party meet, we discussed all possible measures to provide reservation for Backward Classes and how we can conduct the elections in the backdrop of Supreme Court order. The Advocate General explained the legal aspects," said Bommai.

Adding that, "We have the options of conducting elections after constituting a Commission and getting its report or file a review petition in the Supreme Court. But it is impossible to hold elections without reservation for Backward Classes."

The Supreme Court in its recent order has quashed the 27 per cent reservation for OBCs in local body elections.

Meanwhile, with regards to reservation to scheduled caste and scheduled tribes, Karnataka Chief Minister announced that their reservation will also be increased in accordance with the increase in population.

"The previous government had constituted the Justice Nagamohan Das Commission in this regard. The Commission has submitted its report to the previous BS Yediyurappa government. The Commission has recommended increasing the SC, ST reservation quota. We have to make a decision accordingly," said Bommai.

Quoting legal technicality with regards to the upper limit in giving reservation, CM said step by step move will have to be taken now.

"There is demand from the Kuruba community which belongs to Category 2A for inclusion into the ST list, some of the 3B Category communities want to be included into 2A Category. In this regard, we have to move step by step. There is also the issue of a 50 per cent ceiling on quota," said Bommai.

Further, Bommai informed that a meeting will again be called by the end of this month, in presence of Karnataka Assembly Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, to take a final decision on the matter of reservation.

