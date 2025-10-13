Local Maharashtra units want to contest independently: Congress

Mumbai, Oct 13 Maharashtra Congress on Monday said that the party's local units want to fight the upcoming local body polls independently, but the party has yet not take the final call.

“These are local body elections, and we have asked local units to make decisions on the alliance. However, indeed, our Mumbai Congress unit and even other units in the state have opined that the election should be contested independently. We respect their opinion. However, no final decision has been taken yet,” said Ramesh Chennithala, Maharashtra Congress in-charge from the All India Congress committee (AICC).

To a question about the fate of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which had contested together the Lok Sabha and assembly elections, Chennithala replied, “Local polls are about local equations and local units.”

Commenting on the possibility of Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) joining the opposition MVA, Chennithala said that no discussion on the same has yet taken place.

“As of now, MNS is not part of the MVA. I am no expert in predicting the future, and hence I can comment on the present only. As of now, there is no discussion with anyone or any such proposal of inclusion of the MNS in the MVA,” he said.

He said that on October 14, an all-party delegation will be visiting the Chief Electoral Officer of Maharashtra on issues regarding the voter lists.

“I spoke to Sanjay Raut (Shiv Sena -UBT MP) and he said that it is an all-party delegation. An invitation has been sent even to Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. The issue about the voters' list was raised by our leader, Rahul Gandhi, first, and therefore, we will be participating in the delegation,” he stated, adding that senior party leader Balasaheb Thorat and Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad will be participating in the delegation.

“Our state president is going to Delhi for the party-related work and therefore these two leaders will participate,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chennithala, after attending the political affairs committee meeting of the state Congress, accused the MahaYuti government of cheating the farmers, Ladki Bahin and the unemployed in the state.

“Instead of providing substantial help to the farmers when they are in crisis, the government has announced a fraudulent package by consolidating old schemes. The Mahayuti government is not even talking about a farmer loan waiver.

“The government is silent on giving Rs 2100 under the Ladki Bahin scheme. The Congress party will organise protests and marches to hold the government accountable for the issues of the people in the state,” he said.

