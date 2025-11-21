Local VIP leader shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Bihar's East Champaran

Patna, Nov 21 A local leader of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) was gunned down after two bike-borne individuals allegedly opened fire on him in Bihar’s East Champaran district on Friday.

The incident occurred around 6 a.m. in Tinkoni village, under the Darpa police station area, when the victim, Kameshwar Sahani (50), was returning home. Sahani, who served as the district in-charge of VIP’s Raxaul unit, had reportedly stepped out early in the morning and was cleaning his hands near the entrance of his house when two unidentified persons arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire at him.

Sahani sustained multiple gunshot injuries in the attack. Police from the Darpa police station reached the spot upon receiving the information. They recovered the body and sent it for the post-mortem.

Officers recovered evidence, including spent bullets from the crime scene, and a forensic team was called in.

The investigation is being carried out under the supervision of the Raxaul SDPO, with officials examining multiple angles.

A relative, Rajesh Kumar, alleged that the attack took place right outside Sahani’s home and suggested that the incident may be linked to either an old personal rivalry or a political dispute. Family members remain inconsolable.

Police sources said that Sahani had several criminal cases registered against him in the past and was an active political figure closely associated with VIP leader Mukesh Sahani.

“It would be premature to determine whether this is a political or personal dispute. Evidence is being collected, and CCTV footage from the surrounding area is being examined,” said Swarn Prabhat, Superintendent of Police, East Champaran.

VIP District President Ashok Sahani condemned the attack, calling it a larger conspiracy, and urged the police to conduct a thorough investigation to ensure the swift arrest of the culprits.

An FIR has been registered under the relevant IPC sections of murder and criminal conspiracy against two unknown individuals at Darpa police station.

