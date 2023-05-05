Locals in violence-hit Manipur praise efforts of Indian Army, offer thanks for providing security blanket

Imphal (Mpur) [India], May 5 : As Indian Army and the Assam Rifles continue their efforts to evacuate and provide assistance to affected people in violence-hit Mpur, locals praised the efforts of security forces and thanked them for providing a "security blanket".

A video shared by Indian Army shows glimpses of families rescued from violence-hit areas and their stay within Army and Assam Rifles premises. As per the army a total of about 13,000 people have been provided accommodation within their campus.

In the video shared by the Army a local was appreciating the efforts of the Indian Army and specially the Sikh regiment. The local guy in the video said "I would like to thanks the Indian Army and specially the brother of the Sikh regiment for proving us the security blanket. Past two nights we had a sleepless night but last we were able to have a good sleep because of your security cover, efforts and professionalism and for that once again I would like to thank Indian Army."

In the short video shared by the Indian Army locals were seen taken care by the security forces inside the camps and shelter facilities, they were provided food and water along with the other necessary items. At last in the video number of small children and youth were seen cheering and thanking Indian Army.

"In the past approximately 48 hours, Army, Assam Rifles & Air Force along with civil administration have worked tirelessly to restore law and order and bring back normalcy in Mpur. Proactive rescue operations, conduct of flag marches, area domination, interaction with locals/ influencers to reassure them of their personal safety were some of the major activities that were & are being undertaken," read a joint press release by Indian Army and Assam rifles.

"As of date, more than 100 columns are working tirelessly towards restoring law & order in Mpur at the earliest. Indian Army remains committed to restoring law & order & appeals for peace & urges all communities to shun the path of violence," read the press release further.

Earlier in a statement, on Friday Army said that situation in Mpur has been brought under control through coordinated actions by all stakeholders. "The situation has been brought under control through coordinated actions by all stakeholders. IAF undertook continuous sorties from two airfields in Assam employing C17 Globemaster and AN 32 aircraft," Indian Army had stated.

The Indian Army also urged the citizens to rely only on content from official and verified sources.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor