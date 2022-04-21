Locals mark 'Lanka Podi Jatra' in Odisha with enthusiasm

The streets of Odisha wore a festive look as the people in the Nayagarh district on Wednesday celebrated 'Lanka Podi Yatra' with joy and fervour.

Locals thronged the Daspalla area of the district to mark 'Lanka Podi Jatra' which culminated on the 12th day with the killing of Ravana by Lord Ram. The town wore a festive look to mark this 12-day-long event which marks the portrayal of episodes from the epic 'Ramayana'.

A local present at the venue said, "Lanka podi Yatra is a centuries-old festival. I along with people are enjoying being here. People are dancing and singing."

Another local said to ANI, "The Lanka Podi rituals were observed today. After the completion of 'Sandhya Dhupa' rituals, we celebrated this festival.

This festival is celebrated across different places of the state, but Daspallah in Nayagarh district is the most popular venue where it is celebrated with great enthusiasm and continues to attract people from various places to join on the occasion.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor