Locals of Surat, Gwalior hail PM Modi's 11 'Bemisal' years in office

New Delhi, June 9 As the Narendra Modi-led government completed 11 years in office, residents of Surat in Gujarat and Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, on Monday, praised the Prime Minister's leadership, calling his tenure the "best so far and Bemisal (umatched)".

Locals expressed their happiness and said the government had delivered on key promises, directly benefitting citizens through various welfare schemes.

From economic reforms to women empowerment, and from national security to international diplomacy, people across sectors lauded the PM Modi-led government's achievements.

The abrogation of Article 370, resolution of complex issues like the Waqf Board, the construction of the Ram Mandir, and strong military responses like Operation Sindoor were frequently cited as defining milestones.

IANS spoke to locals of Surat where they spoke about PM Modi's leadership.

Narendra Mishra, an automobile businessman from Surat, said, "When PM Modi came to power, he did wonderful work for everyone. One of his most admirable decisions was the implementation of GST, which streamlined businesses across the country."

Dharmesh Gami, a local social worker, said, "There isn't a single state that hasn't seen development under PM Modi's leadership. Operation Sindoor and the valour shown by the Indian Armed Forces prove how far we've come. Pakistan, which used to create constant trouble, is now silent. Issues like Triple Talaq, the Waqf Amendment Act, and Ram Mandir were handled decisively. He has elevated India's status on the global stage."

Parikshit Patel, a bank employee, echoed similar sentiments.

"PM Modi has done a great job over these 11 years. India has progressed in every sector and gained respect internationally under his leadership."

Ranjit Mishra, a businessman, added, "The PM Modi-led government is truly 'Bemisal'. Operation Sindoor sent a strong message to Pakistan. And the tax reforms for the middle class have been beneficial. Most importantly, government schemes are now reaching the common man."

IANS also spoke to residents of Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, where sentiments were equally supportive.

Many first-time voters expressed admiration for PM Modi's leadership and vision for the country.

Jagdish, a local resident, said, "PM Modi is doing excellent work across all levels. He has especially done a lot for women. There are so many achievements that it's hard to count them all."

Yash, a first-time voter, remarked, "I will vote for someone who works for development. PM Modi is the most lovable Prime Minister of India. I believe the country will continue progressing under his leadership."

Another resident, Devesh, said, "His tenure has been the best. What impressed me most was Operation Sindoor, where India gave a befitting reply to Pakistan. PM Modi has also strengthened diplomatic ties with many foreign nations."

