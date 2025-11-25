Locals praise PM Modi for promoting spiritual heritage through Kurukshetra event

Kurukshetra, Nov 25 On the historic land of Kurukshetra, a grand congregation was held on Tuesday at the Gita Updesh Sthali to mark 350 years of the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji.

The event witnessed the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who inaugurated a series of cultural and spiritual projects designed to celebrate the Guru’s legacy and enhance the region’s heritage landscape.

As part of the commemoration, the Prime Minister released a special postal stamp and a commemorative coin. He also visited the newly developed Mahabharata Anubhav Kendra, an immersive experience centre dedicated to the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita, and formally inaugurated the Panchajanya Conch Memorial, symbolising Lord Krishna’s divine proclamation during the Mahabharata.

The event drew enthusiastic responses from residents and visitors.

Alkesh Modgil, a local resident, expressed optimism about the development initiatives.

“The inauguration of the Panchajanya Conch Memorial will definitely promote tourism in Kurukshetra,” he said.

“Very few people know that Panchajanya was the sacred conch blown by Lord Krishna in the Mahabharata. Now, people will get a chance to see and read literature related to it.”

For Roshan Bedi, the occasion symbolised unity and pride.

“Today’s grand congregation will strengthen Hindu–Sikh unity,” he said. “On the 350th anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji’s martyrdom, such events fill us with immense pride. The Guru’s message is for all humanity—promoting harmony and protecting dharma. The massive gathering at Jyotisar will leave a positive impact across the nation.”

Adding to the sentiments, Ganesh Datt noted that the celebration not only honoured history but also inspired the younger generation to learn about India’s spiritual heritage.

“The way Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s sacrifice is being remembered today will encourage people to revisit the values of courage, compassion, and universal brotherhood,” he remarked.

The day-long commemoration, blending reverence, culture, and collective pride, reaffirmed Kurukshetra’s timeless identity as the land of dharma, sacrifice, and spiritual enlightenment.

--IANS

