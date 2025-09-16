Locals protest in Gorakhpur with road blockade after cattle smugglers kill 19-year-old NEET aspirant

Gorakhpur, Sep 16 Tension gripped Gorakhpur on Tuesday after a 19-year-old NEET aspirant was allegedly killed by cattle smugglers, triggering angry protests by locals who blocked the road.

The victim’s family demanded justice for the young man.

“He should be hanged,” a relative said, demanding strict action not only against the smugglers but also against any negligent police personnel.

Senior officials, including the District Magistrate, DIG, and SSP, rushed to the scene and are currently investigating the incident.

Eyewitness Vivek Nishad, along with his grandfather, recounted the horrific incident.

“The cattle smugglers came, attacked the victim, and carried him. After carrying him for a few kilometres, they shot him,” said Vivek.

The victim’s uncle had alerted the village chowkidar, Gayasuddin, who promptly informed the police.

Earlier, in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the murder in Gorakhpur and he directed senior officials to visit the spot, meet the victim’s family, and ensure strict action against the culprits.

The Chief Minister's Office shared on social media platform X: “Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the tragic incident that took place in Gorakhpur... and directed senior administrative officials to reach the spot and communicate with the victim's family and take strict action against the culprits.”

Following the murder, chaos broke out in the area. Senior officials including the SP (North), police station incharge, SSP, IG, and DM were present at the scene.

All accused involved in the case have been identified, and five dedicated police teams are currently working to arrest them.

The incident occurred around 12:30 A.M. on Monday night when cattle thieves arrived in the village with three vehicles. They began releasing cattle tied to pegs, triggering alarm among villagers.

In response, several villagers, including 19-year-old Deepak Gupta, ran to stop them. Deepak raised an alarm and gave chase to the smugglers. Unfortunately, he was caught, forcibly made to sit in a pickup van, and taken away.

After reportedly driving around with him for about an hour, the smugglers pushed him out of the moving vehicle, resulting in his death.

Following the murder, a furious crowd set a truck on fire. The smugglers managed to flee in another vehicle.

Local residents gathered in protest, blocking the road at Jungle Dhushad. Tensions escalated, and a heavy police presence was deployed to maintain order. The DM, DIG, SSP, and other senior officials visited the victim's family as investigations continued.

SSP Rajkaran Nair provided an update on the case and said, "We got to know about this incident at 3 A.M. A case has been registered under the relevant Sections, and the post-mortem of the body is being conducted. Whatever further information comes out in the post-mortem, you will be informed."

"Some people said there was a firearm injury. I have also seen the body prima facie — injuries were found, but no firearm injury has been observed so far. Whatever facts come out in the post-mortem report, we will share with you. All the accused involved in this case have been identified, and five teams are currently working on arresting them. Our teams have been sent to the areas where the accused reside. They are working urgently, and arrests will be made soon," he said.

He further added, "As I told you, they had come in two vehicles. One of those vehicles got stuck in the village, and the smugglers fled. Currently, a combing operation is underway in the village. One of the cattle smugglers, who was caught and beaten by the villagers, is injured and receiving treatment. Our team is handling that as well."

"The operation is still ongoing in the area, and our teams are tracking down the rest of the accused whose names have surfaced. Five teams are working on this case. After speaking to the family, we will proceed with further legal actions. Any updates will be shared with the media," he said.

He also confirmed that some police personnel were injured during the incident.

"Last night, as I told you, when the youth was being beaten by the villagers, some stones thrown at him also hit our policemen. One officer is receiving treatment, and several others were injured," he said.

Highlighting the demands made by the victim’s family, he stated, "The family has demanded the arrest of all the accused and the harshest punishment against them. They want the culprits punished in the court. Their primary demand is for strict action, and since we have many witnesses in this case, strong action will certainly be taken against all those found guilty."

Meanwhile, District Magistrate Deepak Meena also reacted and assured that every step was being taken to support the family and ensure justice.

He said, "As you all are aware, this tragic incident has taken place, and the police are taking action. Continuous arrests are ongoing, and strict action will be taken against those responsible."

"All necessary steps have already been initiated. We have formed a three-member committee. The post-mortem is being conducted with videography. The family has been informed, and we are in continuous contact with them. All formalities regarding the financial assistance and government aid permissible to the family are being completed at the earliest," he said.

