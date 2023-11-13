Lok Ayukta's clean chit to Pinarayi Vijayan in CMDRF case

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 13 The Kerala Lok Ayukta on Monday gave a clean chit to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a case of alleged misuse of Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).

Following a split decision, a two-member bench of the Lok Ayukta had referred the case to a full bench earlier this year.

Reacting to the development, petitioner Sasikumar accused the quasi-judicial body officials of a slipshod work saying not long ago, there were around 2000 cases, which has reduced to 200 clearly indicating that the people have lost faith in this body.

"Now I will approach the Kerala High Court as this is a clear verdict which shows professional dishonesty," said Sasikumar.

The case was filed in 2018 alleging misuse of the funds in the CMDRF.

He had alleged that the money was given to those who were not eligible for the relief, including the family of a deceased CPI(M) legislator, the family of a top leader from a Left ally who passed away, and also to a Kerala Police officer who died when his vehicle met with an accident while accompanying then top CPI(M) leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

Now, all eyes are on Sasikumar's next move.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor