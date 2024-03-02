Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Releases First List of Names, Know Who Are Retained and Who Are Dropped

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has kickstarted its campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections by releasing its first list of candidates for 195 seats across 16 states. The announcement, made by BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde, included nominations for 34 Union ministers, Lok Sabha speaker, and two former Chief Ministers. However, the omission of Maharashtra from the initial list has heightened suspense about the party's strategy in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, set to contest from Varanasi, leads the list of prominent candidates. Home Minister Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar in Gujarat, where the BJP has maintained a stronghold since 1989. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is fielded from Lucknow. BJP fielded former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from Vidisha and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will be contesting polls from Guna.

The list features candidates from various states, with 51 seats allocated for Uttar Pradesh, 20 for West Bengal, and significant representation from Madhya Pradesh (24 seats), Gujarat (15), Rajasthan (15), and other states. However, the BJP did not announce any candidate from Maharashtra. No final decision has been taken yet on seat-sharing with Shiv Sena and NCP. Therefore, the name of any candidate from Maharashtra did not appear in the first list.

Several notable omissions and changes were observed in the saffron party's initial candidate list. The party has dropped the name of Pragya Singh Thakur from the list. Additionally, Ramesh Bidhuri, BJP's sitting MP from South Delhi, and Meenakshi Lekhi, MP from New Delhi, were omitted from the party's initial candidate list. Meanwhile, A. K. Antony's son, Anil Antony, who defected from the Congress, will contest in Kerala.

Earlier, BJP Member of Parliament Jayant Sinha, representing Hazaribagh in Jharkhand, expressed his desire to step away from electoral responsibilities ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. This announcement closely follows another BJP leader, Gautam Gambhir, signalling his potential exit from electoral politics. Both MPs have urged BJP President JP Nadda to relieve them of their electoral duties to focus on other commitments.

In a statement posted on a social media platform (referred to as 'X'), Jayant Sinha explained his decision, stating, "I have requested Honourable Party President JP Nadda to relieve me of my direct electoral duties so that I can focus my efforts on combating global climate change in Bharat and around the world. Of course, I will continue to work with the party on economic and governance issues.

"I have requested Hon'ble Party President JP Nadda ji to relieve me of my political duties so that I can focus on my upcoming cricket commitments. I sincerely thank Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi for giving me the opportunity to serve the people. Jai Hind," Gambhir wrote on X.

The timing of these announcements coincides with speculation that both Sinha and Gambhir may not be fielded as candidates in the upcoming 2024 polls.

Here’s the BJP’s full list of candidates:

Candidate Name Constituency State/UT Narendra Modi Varanasi Uttar Pradesh Bishnu Pada Ray Andaman and Nicobar Islands Andaman and Nicobar Islands Kiren Rijiju Arunachal Pradesh West Arunachal Pradesh Tapir Gao Arunachal Pradesh East Arunachal Pradesh Kripanath Mallah Karimganj Assam Parimal Suklabaidya Silchar Assam Amar Sing Tisso Autonomous District Assam Bijuli Kalita Medhi Gauhati Assam Dilip Saikia Mangaldoi Assam Ranjit Dutta Tezpur Assam Suresh Bora Nowgong Assam Kamakhaya Prasad Tasa Kaliabor Assam Topon Kumar Gogai Jorhat Assam Sarbananda Sonowal Dibrugarh Assam Pradhan Baruah Lakhimpur Assam Chintamani Maharaj Sarguja Chhattisgarh Radheshyam Rathia Raigarh Chhattisgarh Kamlesh Jangde Janjgir-Champa Chhattisgarh Saroj Pandey Korba Chhattisgarh Tokhan Sahu Bilaspur Chhattisgarh Santosh Pandey Rajnandgaon Chhattisgarh Vijay Baghel Durg Chhattisgarh Brijmohan Agarwal Raipur Chhattisgarh Roop Kumari Choudhary Mahasamund Chhattisgarh Mahesh Kashyap Bastar Chhattisgarh Bhojraj Nag Kanker Chhattisgarh Lalubhai Patel Daman & Diu Dadra & Nagar Haveli Manoj Tiwari North East Delhi Delhi Praveen Khandelwal Chandni Chowk Delhi Bansuri Swaraj New Delhi Delhi Kamaljeet Sehrawat West Delhi Delhi Ramvir Singh Bidhuri South Delhi Delhi Amit Shah Gandhinagar Gujarat Parshottam Rupala Rajkot Gujarat Mansukh Mandaviya Porbandar Gujarat Shripad Naik North Goa Goa Dr Jitendra Singh Udhampur Jammu and Kashmir Jugal Kishore Sharma Jammu Jammu and Kashmir Krishna Kumar Palakkad Kerala Suresh Gopi Thrissur Kerala Rajeev Chandrasekhar Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Jyotiraditya Scindia Guna Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan Vidisha Madhya Pradesh Gajendra Patel Khargone Madhya Pradesh Faggan Singh Kulaste Mandla Madhya Pradesh Alok Sharma Bhopal Madhya Pradesh Arjun Ram Meghwal Bikaner Rajasthan Bhupendra Yadav Alwar Rajasthan Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Jodhpur Rajasthan Mahendra Malviya Baswara Rajasthan Manna Lal Rawat Udaipur Rajasthan C P Joshi Chittorgarh Rajasthan Om Birla Kota Rajasthan Bandi Sanjay Kumar Karimnagar Telangana Arvind Dharmapuri Nizamabad Telangana G Kishan Reddy Secunderabad Telangana Ajay Tamta Almora Uttarakhand Dr Mahesh Sharma Gautam Buddha Nagar Uttar Pradesh Dr Bhola Singh Bulandshahr Uttar Pradesh Smriti Irani Amethi Uttar Pradesh Hema Malini Mathura Uttar Pradesh Satyapal Singh Baghel Agra Uttar Pradesh Raj Kumar Chahar Fatehpur Sikri Uttar Pradesh Rajveer Singh (Raju Bhaiya) Etah Uttar Pradesh Sakshi Maharaj Unnao Uttar Pradesh Rajnath Singh Lucknow Uttar Pradesh Nisith Pramanik Cooch Behar West Bengal Dr Anirban Ganguly Jadavpur West Bengal Dr Ratim Chakraborty Howrah West Bengal Locket Chatterjee Hooghly West Bengal

Leaders who did not make it to the first list of the BJP