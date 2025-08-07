Lok Sabha adjourned amid Oppn uproar over SIR

New Delhi, Aug 7 The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon on Thursday following intense pandemonium during Question Hour, as Opposition members disrupted proceedings over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar's electoral rolls, with slogans and placards, prompting Speaker Om Birla to intervene and appeal for order.

The session began with a scheduled discussion on issues of public importance, particularly concerning tribal areas.

Congress MP Deepender Hooda had submitted a question but refrained from asking it amid the commotion.

Speaker Birla expressed disappointment, stating, “I always make an effort to run the House. Question Hour must be used for public welfare. If you do not want to run the House, the country is watching you. You are not following the dignity of the House.”

Despite repeated appeals for decorum, the disruptions continued, leading to the adjournment of the proceedings till 12 noon.

Among the few questions that were raised, JD(U) MP Lovely Anand from Sheohar asked about the Smart City initiative. However, Urban Development Minister Manohar Lal’s response was drowned out by the noise, and some members were seen displaying placards directly in front of the minister, further escalating the chaos.

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Waikar (Mumbai North-West) also attempted to raise supplementary questions, but their interventions were similarly overshadowed by the uproar.

The Monsoon Session has witnessed repeated adjournments over the past week, primarily due to Opposition demands for a discussion on the SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar.

This is the third week but the deadlock in Lok Sabha continued over the SIR.

Speaker Birla reiterated that Question Hour is vital for democratic accountability and urged members to uphold the sanctity of parliamentary proceedings.

Despite the Speaker’s appeals, the House was unable to proceed with its agenda, reflecting a deepening impasse between the Treasury and Opposition benches. The adjournment marks yet another setback in a session already marred by procedural deadlock and political confrontation.

