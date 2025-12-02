Lok Sabha adjourned for the day, five minutes after reconvening

New Delhi, Dec 2 The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day at 2.05 p.m., shortly after reconvening for the second time on Tuesday, following continuous disruptions by the Opposition regarding the Special Intensive Review (SIR) of electoral rolls in 12 states and union territories.

The Opposition refused to allow any discussion other than the SIR of electoral rolls and continued with persistent sloganeering inside the House, moved into the well, shouting 'SIR pe charcha karo' and 'Vote chor, gaddi chhod', insisting on an immediate debate on the SIR issue despite repeated appeals from the Chair to return to their seats.

Earlier, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, addressing the House amid the uproar, said, "We have repeatedly urged to hold discussions in a peaceful manner during the Winter Session. There are many issues in the country; we can't ignore other issues. There are many parties here, and that is why it is not right for a few parties to disrupt the House like this."

Referring to the Opposition's reaction following its Bihar Assembly election defeat, Rijiju added, "There is always victory and loss in the elections in a democracy. I have also lost elections. Atal Ji also lost, but taking out the frustration of the defeat here in Parliament is not right.

He further assured the Opposition that the Centre is "ready to discuss every issue relating to the nation".

"I appeal to you not to continue with this practice of disrupting the House proceedings," Rijiju added.

Opposition members have been demanding a detailed discussion on the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls across nine states and three union territories, alleging irregularities and calling for transparency.

The Winter Session began on a turbulent note on Monday, when the Lok Sabha witnessed renewed protests over allegations of "vote chori" in the recently concluded Bihar Assembly elections, as well as concerns raised over the SIR process.

