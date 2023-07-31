Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid Opp protest over Manipur violence

New Delhi, July 31 Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 p.m. on Monday after Congress-led Opposition members protested against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's absence from the House, seeking his response on the Manipur situation.

Speaker Om Birla initiated Question Hour proceedings as soon as the Lower House began its proceedings.

However, after around 15 minutes, amid sustained protests by the Opposition members, who trooped into the well of the House shouting slogans and showing placards, he adjourned the House till 2 p.m.

Earlier, the Speaker had welcomed a Parliamentary delegation from Malawi, which is in India on a five-day visit.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor