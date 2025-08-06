Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid Oppn protests

New Delhi, Aug 6 The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 p.m. on Wednesday following persistent disruptions by Opposition members, who protested the rejection of multiple adjournment motion notices.

Chairing the session, BJP MP Dilip Saikia informed the House that Speaker Om Birla had received several notices seeking suspension of business to discuss urgent matters, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, but none were admitted.

"The Speaker has declined to allow the adjournment motions," Saikia announced, prompting immediate uproar from Opposition benches.

Several parliamentarians from the Opposition, including from the Congress and Trinamool Congress, trooped into the Well of the House, raising slogans.

Despite repeated appeals for order, the House descended into chaos. Saikia urged members to uphold parliamentary decorum, stating, "Every day the same disruption is not appropriate for the dignity of the House."

He also called upon the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, to advise fellow MPs to cooperate. However, the sloganeering continued, forcing the Chair to adjourn proceedings till 2 p.m.

Before the adjournment, Ministers of State Jitendra Singh, B.L. Verma, Satish Chandra Dubey, and George Kurian tabled official papers.

BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai presented reports from the Standing Committee on Labour, Textiles, and Skill Development.

Dubey also laid papers related to grants for the Ministry of Coal.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made a statement on Manipur’s estimated expenditure.

Earlier in the morning, Speaker Om Birla initiated Question Hour by calling on MP Naveen Jindal. Opposition members immediately erupted in protest, demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence in the House.

Chants of "Pradhan Mantri Sadan mein aao" drowned out BJP MP Arun Govil's question.

Om Birla, visibly perturbed, warned, "If you do not want the House to run, I will adjourn," and suspended proceedings until noon.

The Monsoon Session, marred by repeated adjournments, continues to face a legislative deadlock amid mounting public concerns and stalled debate.

