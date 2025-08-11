Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid Oppn's sloganeering, disruptions

New Delhi, Aug 11 The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 p.m. on Monday amid relentless sloganeering and disruptions by Opposition members, marking the fourteenth consecutive day of stalled proceedings in the ongoing monsoon session.

Speaker Om Birla, visibly perturbed by the continued disorder, rebuked the protesting MPs, stating, “This is the fourteenth day you are disrupting the House in a planned manner. The commoners have voted for you to raise public issues, but you are wasting public money. This is not parliamentary behaviour.”

He urged members to return to their seats, assuring that every MP would be given an opportunity to raise public concerns if decorum was restored.

Despite the appeal, Opposition members persisted with slogans demanding justice over the contentious Special Intensive Revision (SIR) notices, waving placards and refusing to relent.

The Speaker, citing the unmanageable chaos, adjourned the House till 2 p.m. Earlier, the session commenced with Question Hour, but the disruptions rendered most exchanges inaudible. Only a handful of MPs managed to pose questions before the din overwhelmed proceedings. Among them were Dr

However, their interactions were drowned out by the Opposition’s vociferous protests.

The repeated adjournments have raised concerns over legislative paralysis, with critical debates and policy discussions stalled.

Speaker Birla’s remarks reflect growing disappointment within the treasury benches over what they term as “planned disruption”.

As the monsoon session inches toward its conclusion, the impasse underscores deepening political fault lines and a widening trust deficit between the government and the Opposition.

With public interest legislation hanging in the balance, the spectacle of daily disruptions continues to erode parliamentary productivity and public confidence in democratic institutions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor