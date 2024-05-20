Lok Sabha Election 2024: Barrackpore BJP Candidate Arjun Singh Alleges TMC Worker Not Letting People Vote (Watch Video)

Barrrackpore constituency, one of the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal, saw violence on the polling day of the 5th phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. BJP candidate Arjun Singh alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers were not letting people come out of their houses to cast their votes.

"Women voters are being stopped. The police are not doing anything. There is this man named Boney who is scaring people and not allowing them to come out of their homes. People are being stopped from voting. I have complained about this to the State Election Commission," said BJP candidate Arjun Singh.

Hated Arguments Erupted Between TMC Worker and BJP Candidate