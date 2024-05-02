Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP Drops Brij Bhushan Singh Amid Sexual Harassment Charge, Fields Son Karan Bhushan Singh From Kaiserganj

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielded Karan Bhushan Singh, son of Brij Bhushan Singh from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh. The saffron party has denied a ticket to Sharan Singh, who is accused of sexually harassing women wrestlers.

BJP also named Pratap Singh as its candidate from Congress stronghold Rae Bareli. The Congress is yet to name its pick from the prestige seat, earlier held by Sonia Gandhi. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is a six-term MP, suffered a massive political setback due to sexual harassment allegations against him that saw some of the country's top wrestlers hit the streets.

BJP Fields Son Karan Bhushan Singh From Kaiserganj

#LokSabhaElections2024 | BJP nominates Dinesh Pratap Singh from Rae Bareli seat and Karan Bhushan Singh from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/xseZHPGPDq — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2024

His elder son Pratik Bhushan Singh is an MLA. Karan Bhushan Singh currently heads the Uttar Pradesh wrestling body. Kaiserganj will go on polls on May 20 in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha election 2024. The last date of filing nomination is on May 3.

The allegations also prompted the BJP to look for another option, as it did not want the row to ruin its poll prospects in the politically significant state. The party, however, knows the political clout Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh holds in the area. Hence, it has chosen his son as his replacement.

VIDEO | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: “The BJP giving (poll) ticket to Karan Singh, son of its former star MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, is shameful and disgraceful. Karan Singh is a proxy for his father. It shows that the BJP is not ready to condemn the sexual assault committed by… pic.twitter.com/CYvDs4rUhj — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 2, 2024

“The BJP giving (poll) ticket to Karan Singh, son of its former star MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, is shameful and disgraceful. Karan Singh is a proxy for his father. It shows that the BJP is not ready to condemn the sexual assault committed by Brij Bhushan,” said TMC leader Sagarika Ghose.