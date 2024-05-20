Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP MP Locket Chatterjee Says 'Booth Agent Seeking Vote For TMC' (Watch Videos)

BJP MP and candidate from West Bengal's Hooghly, Locket Chatterjee, alleged that in her constituency, a Trinamool (TMC) agent was asking voters to vote for TMC. According to Chatterjee, a booth agent has been caught red-handed while asking people to vote for Rachana Banerjee, who is Chatterjee’s rival candidate from the same constituency.

"He was a TMC agent and does not have any documents. He went inside the booth and kept asking people to vote for TMC. Police are not doing anything," said Chatterjee.

Booth Agent Caught Red-Handed Seeking Vote For TMC

#WATCH | West Bengal: An argument broke out between BJP MP and candidate from Hooghly, Locket Chatterjee and a person who was claiming to be a polling agent, at a polling station in Dasghara High School under Hooghly Lok Sabha Constituency



Locket Chatterjee alleged that he was… pic.twitter.com/OT1LEJytQE — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2024

“An AASHA worker was made to sit as a booth agent in lieu of money. She has been instructed to ask people to vote for Rachana. She is a Trinamool agent working as an assistant in booths asking people to vote for TMC. There is no other party slip with her,” Chatterjee said speaking to reporters on Monday as voting kicked off in her constituency on Monday.

Police Are Not Doing Anything, Says BJP MP

#WATCH | BJP MP and candidate from Hooghly, Locket Chatterjee says "He was a TMC agent and does not have any documents. He went inside the booth and kept asking people to vote for TMC. Police are not doing anything..." pic.twitter.com/at6bH92MIp — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2024

BJP Hooghly candidate Chatterjee said that the woman could not give adequate answers when confronted and said that she was instructed by higher officials who could not be traced.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: Barrackpore BJP Candidate Arjun Singh Alleges TMC Worker Not Letting People Vote (Watch Video).

“She could not say anything when countered. She said that she had been instructed by some ‘Sir’ who could not be found,” the BJP candidate from Hooghly said. Chatterjee said that when the police were asked about the booth agent, they said that she was in charge of maintaining the queue.