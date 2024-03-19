Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP Secures Seat-Sharing Agreement with PMK, To Contest on 10 Seats in Tamil Nadu

On Tuesday, the BJP secured a seat-sharing agreement with the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), led by Dr. S Ramadoss, for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu, scheduled for April 19. As per the arrangement, the BJP has allocated 10 seats to the regional party.

The pact was formally signed by BJP state president K Annamalai and PMK founder Ramadoss at Ramadoss's residence in Thailapuram. The PMK is a Vanniyar community-dominated party and has significant influence in some of the northern districts of the state.

Announcing the agreement, Annamalai, in a joint press briefing with PMK President and Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss, confirmed that as per the understanding, PMK will contest from 10 seats in Tamil Nadu within the NDA. Both leaders emphasized that the PMK has been an integral part of the NDA for the last decade, participating in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections as a member of the BJP-led coalition.

Annamalai heaped praises on Ramadoss, saying he wanted to implement "revolutionary" ideas for the benefit of the society which Prime Minister Narendra Modi was doing presently.