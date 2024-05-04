Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP Set To Be Wiped Out in Third Phase of Polling in Uttar Pradesh, Claims Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav made a significant proclamation on Saturday, alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to be wiped out in the third phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh, scheduled for May 7. Yadav attributed this anticipated outcome to what he characterized as the BJP's propagation of fake talks and false promises to all sections of society.

Addressing a public gathering in the Nadha town within the Budaun Lok Sabha constituency, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav declared that the upcoming third phase of elections on May 7 will witness a resounding rejection of the BJP. Yadav boldly proclaimed, "In the third phase of elections on May 7, the public will throw BJP seven miles away. This phase is going to wipe them out. In the first two phases, the people have overturned the BJP and in the third, the people are going to wipe out these people."

"They will be wiped out because they have not left any section with which they have not indulged in fake talks. If we take the last ten years into account, all their talks and promises have turned out to be false," Yadav said.

Yadav criticized the BJP's promises to double farmers' income, highlighting the disparity between the assurances and the reality faced by farmers. He pointed out that despite the BJP's pledges, farmers are grappling with the harsh reality of insufficient profits in comparison to the rising costs of production. Yadav said, "These people (BJP) were saying that they will double the income of farmers, but today when a farmer calculates his income, he gets worried that the cost of the produce and profits are not in keeping with the inflation, the government is not able to provide what the cost of the produce should be."

