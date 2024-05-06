Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP ‘World’s Most Corrupt Party’, Says Sanjay Singh

As campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections intensified in Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a scathing attack on the BJP on Sunday, targeting the party over corruption and the electoral bonds matter. Referring to the saffron party as the "world's most corrupt party," AAP escalated its criticism while bolstering its campaign efforts in the capital.

AAP organized several events in the national capital on Sunday, ranging from a walkathon to roadshows and public meetings. The day commenced with a walkathon held in Rajinder Nagar as part of the "Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se" campaign.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said the party is telling people how after 2014 the “Modi washing machine” has been washing away the stains of corrupt people by taking their support and making them ministers. “The BJP took bribes and gave business through electoral bonds. The name of the world’s most corrupt party is the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emerged as the world’s most corrupt leader, who is the patron of the corrupt,” he charged.

As per a seat-share agreement, the Congress has nominated candidates for three seats in Delhi, while AAP is contesting from four. Both parties are part of the opposition INDIA bloc.Subsequently, Delhi Minister Gopal Rai led a 'Sankalp Sabha' in the core areas of the Hari Nagar and Dwarka assembly segments, rallying supporters in support of AAP's candidate for West Delhi, Mahabal Mishra.

Polling for the national capital’s seven Lok Sabha seats will be held in the sixth phase on May 25.