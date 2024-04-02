Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress Declares Kadiyam Kavya, Daughter of Former Telangana Deputy CM, for Warangal Seat

The Congress party has declared Kadiyam Kavya, the daughter of former Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Kadiyam Srihari, as its candidate from Warangal constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) revealed the candidacy of Kadiyam Kavya. Both Kavya and her father, Srihari, the incumbent BRS MLA, officially joined the Congress on Sunday. Their induction into the party took place in the presence of Chief Minister and state Congress president A Revanth Reddy.

For various reasons, people are moving away from BRS. So, to serve the people and to do something for the constituency, he will take a call (on joining the Congress party), Srihari had said.

Kavya, who was BRS candidate from Warangal, had recently opted out of the contest citing recent allegations of corruption and phone tapping against the previous K Chandrasekhar Rao-led regime.