Lok Sabha Election 2024: Did Mehbooba Mufti’s Party Part Ways With ‘INDIA’ Alliance? Here’s What PDP Says

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) dismissed reports on Monday suggesting the party's intention to exit the opposition INDIA alliance, affirming its steadfast commitment to the alliance's unity. The official PDP handle on X posted, "Disregard the fabricated news about @jkpdp considering breaking ties with the INDIA alliance. We stand firm in our commitment to unity and our alliance. Don’t be misled by this malicious misinformation!”

This response comes in the wake of media reports claiming that the PDP had decided to part ways with the INDIA bloc and intended to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections independently. Last week, a similar controversy emerged when National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah hinted at his party's solo participation in the elections.

However, Omar Abdullah, Farooq Abdullah's son and the party's vice-president, swiftly organized a press conference to dispel such notions.

#WATCH | ON NC Chief Farooq Abdullah's statement that NC will contest the elections alone, Former CM and JKNC Vice President Omar Abdullah says, " National Conference was a member of INDIA alliance and we continue to be a member of INDIA alliance. On the seat sharing, we have… pic.twitter.com/m281yFcILM — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2024

" National Conference was a member of INDIA alliance and we continue to be a member of INDIA alliance. On the seat sharing, we have been very clear for the last few months...the seats that will be discussed are those that are held with BJP, we are firm on that position. What Party chief Farooq Abdullah said was a reflection of what the party cadre feels. NC has made no secrets about the fact that they would rather fight elections on all seats, but the truth is that sometimes for a bigger objective, small sacrifices have to be made. If the bigger objective is to win seats back from the BJP...then if it is necessary for NC to enter into seat sharing with Congress, our doors are open. We have not yet had any formal discussion with Congress (on seat sharing), informally some dialogues have taken place...we are not the sort of a party that has our feet in multiple boats, once we make friends, we stick to those friends," he said.

The National Conference is part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, a coalition comprising 28 opposition parties. Their aim is to challenge the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in the upcoming general elections.