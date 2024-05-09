Lok Sabha Election 2024: EC Orders Repolling at Gujarat’s Dahod Constituency After Alleged BJP Leader’s Son Accused of Bogus Voting

The Election Commission of India declared re-polling on the Parthampur Primary School-based polling booth in Dahod Lok Sabha constituency after a shocking video went viral on social media claiming the BJP leader's son allegedly tampered with the EVM and bogus voting.

Re-polling at Gujarat’s Dahod Lok Sabha poll booth will take place on Saturday, May 11, 2024, during 7 am to 6 pm period. Parthampur based booth comes under the Santrampur assembly seat area.

Election Commission Order:

Breaking : After the viral video of a BJP member inside the polling booth in Dahod, EC has announced re-poll in Santrampur Assembly Segment of 19, Dahod.

It's been 2 days, National News Channels haven't even reported on the viral video. pic.twitter.com/RUVs5MU9pY — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) May 9, 2024

ECI, in its order, stated that re-polling at Polling Station Number 220 of the 123-Santrampur Assembly Segment within the 19-Dahod Parliamentary Constituency. The decision comes in response to irregularities reported at the aforementioned polling station during the poll process held on May 7, 2024. Following a thorough consideration of the reported irregularities by the Observer deployed and the Returning Officer concerned, the Commission has invoked subsection (2) of Section 58 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Poll body further stated that the poll held on May 7, 2024, at Parthampur P.S. No. 220 of 123-Santrampur Assembly Segment has been declared void by the Election Commission. A fresh poll has been scheduled for May 11, 2024 (Saturday), with polling hours set from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

The decision comes in response after the Congress candidate promptly brought the episode to the Election Commission’s notice. that the Vijay Bhabhor allegedly live streamed from the polling booth at Santrampur taluka in Mahisagar district, on his Instagram account but later deleted the video after it was widely circulated.

In the video, the young man is saying that this machine belongs to his father (EVM mere baap ka hai). The young man himself is seen pressing the button instead of the people voting and saying that the vote is done.

Viral Video of Bogus Voting

Son of BJP leader and BJP member Vijay Bhabhor hijacked the poll booth in Dahod, Gujarat, live-streamed the entire incident on social media. Later deleted it.

Son of BJP leader and BJP member Vijay Bhabhor hijacked the poll booth in Dahod, Gujarat, live-streamed the entire incident on social media. Later deleted it.

The opposition party claimed that Vijay was the son of incumbent MP and BJP candidate Jasvantsinh Bhabhor and demanded re-polling at the booth.