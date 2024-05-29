Lok Sabha Election 2024: FIR Against PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti for Violation of Poll Code

On Wednesday, officials reported that election authorities in Kashmir have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Mehbooba Mufti, former chief minister and president of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), for purportedly breaching the Model Code of Conduct.

Officials stated that the FIR was lodged against Mehbooba for allegedly contravening Section 144, following her participation along with party members in a protest sit-in within the Bijbehara region of Anantnag district in south Kashmir.

The PDP president termed the registration of the FIR against her as "amusing". Reacting to the registration of the FIR, Mehbooba wrote on X: “Amusing to find an FIR filed against me for apparently flouting MCC. This is the price PDP has paid for speaking truth to power. Our protest was against GOI in cahoots with the local administration for detaining hundreds of PDP polling agents & workers in the hours leading up to voting. Still not satisfied, the same administration went on to launch Cordon & Search Operations in traditional PDP stronghold areas to terrorise our voters and prevent them from exercising their right to vote. Ulta chor kotwal ko daante”.

Mehbooba, who is contesting for the Anantnag seat, organized a dharna on polling day alongside numerous supporters outside the Bijbehara police station. They were demanding the release of her polling agents and workers, whom she claimed were detained just before the voting commenced. Additionally, she addressed a letter to the Election Commission of India, urging its intervention in the matter.