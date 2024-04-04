Lok Sabha Election 2024: Independent Candidate From Tamil Nadu Campaigns Wearing Footwear Garland - Watch Video

In a unique and attention-grabbing campaign strategy, Arasan K, an independent candidate contesting for the Viluppuram Lok Sabha seat in Tamil Nadu, has caught the eye of voters on Thursday, Aril 4, by by wearing a garland made of footwear.

Speaking to reporters, Arasan K explained that his choice of attire symbolizes the struggles faced by ordinary people, especially those from marginalized communities. He emphasized the need for political representatives to remain grounded and connected to the grassroots.

VIDEO | Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arasan K, independent candidate from Tamil Nadu's #Viluppuram Lok Sabha seat, campaigns wearing a garland of footwears.#LSPolls2024WithPTI#LokSabhaElections2024



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/BcPrxecXbF — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 4, 2024

Tamil Nadu is among the 22 States and Union Territories that will elect members to the 19th Lok Sabha in a single phase of polling on April 19, 2024. It is among the 21 States and Union Territories in the country that are to face polling in the first phase. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.