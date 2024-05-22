Lok Sabha Election 2024: I.N.D.I.A Bloc Doesn’t Have Any Leader Who Can Become Prime Minister, Says Amit Shah

On Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah delivered a scathing critique of the "corrupt INDI alliance," asserting that the opposition bloc doesn't have any leader who can become Prime Minister.

During a rally in Ghatal, Shah remarked that leaders within the INDIA bloc are solely focused on advancing their own dynasties and lack both the leadership and commitment necessary for national development.

Shah, while referring to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir said "PoK is part of India and we will take it". "The INDI alliance doesn't have any leaders. The INDI alliance wants five PMs in five years. The INDI alliances neither have leaders nor have any intention for the development of the nation," he said.

The BJP leader said that the current parliamentary elections revolve around a choice between leaders entrenched in dynastic politics or the honest leadership of Narendra Modi, who regards the nation as his family. He cited examples, stating that Sharad Pawar aims for his daughter to assume the role of chief minister, Mamata Banerjee intends for her nephew to succeed her, Stalin envisions his son succeeding him, and Sonia Gandhi hopes for Rahul Baba to become Prime Minister. In contrast, he portrayed Narendra Modi as a leader who views the entire country as his family.

