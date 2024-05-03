Lok Sabha Election 2024: KL Sharma Expresses Gratitude for Amethi Candidature Says, No One Can Predict About Votes (Watch Video)

Congress leader KL Sharma, expressing gratitude for his candidature from the Amethi Lok Sabha seat, extended thanks to Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi for entrusting him with the responsibility to contest from their traditional stronghold. Sharma emphasized his commitment to diligent efforts, stating, "I will work very hard." Refuting notions of uncertainty surrounding votes, Sharma highlighted Rahul Gandhi's steadfastness, asserting, "Rahul Gandhi is not someone who runs away from the ground." He underlined the unpredictability of electoral outcomes, stating, "No one can predict anything (about votes)." Sharma concluded by affirming his intention to meet Priyanka Gandhi, indicating collaborative efforts within the party.

The Congress party released the names of candidates on May 3, the last date of filing of nominations for the two seats, thus ending the weeks-long speculation about party candidates for the two seats. Raebareli and Amethi will go to polls in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha Elections on May 20. Rahul has is already contested the Lok Sabha elections from Kerala's Wayanad seat that he won in 2019. Wayanad went to polls in second phase on April 26.Sonia Gandhi, who has been winning Raebareli seat since 2004, decided to opt out of Lok Sabha race in 2024. She is now a Rajya Sabha member.

A long time Congress loyalist Kishori Lal Sharma hails from Ludhiana, Punjab. Sharma's association with Congress party goes back to 1983 when he started working with Rajiv Gandhi after leaving Punjab. Later, he worked with Sonia Gandhi as in charge of the Amethi constituency which she contested in 1999. Later Sharma worked as in charge of Raebareli seat too. The Congress had been winning Amethi and Raebareli seats since 1999 until 2019 Lok Sabha elections when Rahul Gandhi lost Amethi to Union Minister Smriti Irani. Rahul had been winning Amethi since 2004. The BJP has once again fielded Irani from Amethi. The grand old party is contesting Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh in alliance with the Samajwadi Party. The Congress has got 17 of the 80 seats from UP while the remaining have been distributed among Samajwadi Party and other allies of the India bloc.